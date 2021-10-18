First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ NFTY opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $51.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
