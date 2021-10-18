First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000.

