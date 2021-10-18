Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 33.4% in September

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TIIAY stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.