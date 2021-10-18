Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Expands By 60.5%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.