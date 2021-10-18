Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 51,882 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 25.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 339,488 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.