Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 323,481 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $64.38 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

