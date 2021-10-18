Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortinet worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

