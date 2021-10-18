Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 844,340 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 844,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $36,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% during the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $3,111,684 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

