Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 967 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 187,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

