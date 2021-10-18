Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Globant worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $302.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.