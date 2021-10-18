Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 243,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.68 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

