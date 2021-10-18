Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,134 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IYJ stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

