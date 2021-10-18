Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

