Stifel Financial Corp Sells 791 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

