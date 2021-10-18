Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,050 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $6,339,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $3,693,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

