Brokerages Set Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) PT at $19.50

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHLD opened at $13.75 on Friday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

