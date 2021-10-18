Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $20.93

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

