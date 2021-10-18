Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$16.23 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

