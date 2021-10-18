Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $62.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $64.61.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

