Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $23,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $10,091,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ETWO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

