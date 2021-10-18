Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,194 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

