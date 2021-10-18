Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,111 LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFMD opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

