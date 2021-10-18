Vanguard Group Inc. Has $556.94 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of Twist Bioscience worth $556,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,998. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

