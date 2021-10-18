Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $565,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ingredion by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $234,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

INGR opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

