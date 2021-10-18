Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWD opened at $115.46 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

