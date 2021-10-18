Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO opened at $87.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

