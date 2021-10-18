Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

