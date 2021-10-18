Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

