Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
