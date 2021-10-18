Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

