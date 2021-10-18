Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $78.02 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

