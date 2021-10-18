Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,208 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.77 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

