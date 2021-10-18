Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 25,716 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 176.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 316.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 729,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 554,527 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

