Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

VTR stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 139.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

