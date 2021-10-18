Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

