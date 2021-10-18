Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,195 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

