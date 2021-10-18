Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

