Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.19 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

