Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,219 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 47.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,626,000 after buying an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $687,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.80 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

