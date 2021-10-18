Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,996 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

