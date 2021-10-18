Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,175 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 525.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CoStar Group by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,487,000 after buying an additional 7,686,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

