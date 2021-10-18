Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,379 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,763 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

