Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the September 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.