Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,984 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Precision Drilling worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $8,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $4,170,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $49.36 on Monday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

