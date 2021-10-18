Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Increases By 61.7%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $47.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.40.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ozon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Ozon by 74.0% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth $16,821,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth $1,330,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

