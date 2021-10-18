two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. TWO has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
TWO Company Profile
two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
