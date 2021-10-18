two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. TWO has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get TWO alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of TWO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TWO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 604,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.