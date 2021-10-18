Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Increases By 28.2%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

