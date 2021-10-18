China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,081,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of CHLLF opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About China Literature
