China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,081,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CHLLF opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

