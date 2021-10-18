Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Increases By 29.9%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 714,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

