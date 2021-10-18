Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $42.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Plains stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

