$0.27 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.42. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

