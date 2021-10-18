Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 85,061 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

